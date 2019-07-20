Mitt Romney: ‘Send Her Back’ Chants Were ‘Offensive,’ Bad for GOP

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told reporters Thursday that the “send her back” chants during President Donald Trump’s North Carolina rally were not only “offensive,” but bad for the country.

“I found the chanting and the chants to be offensive. Very unfortunate for my party but also for our country,” Romney told reporters on Thursday when asked about the chants referring to Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

Trump’s Wednesday rally in Greenville, North Carolina, sparked many tensions after he criticized Omar’s history of antisemitic statements before the crowd yelled, “Send her back!”

Romney added that he thinks Trump “has a special responsibility to unite all Americans” in this political climate.

The freshman senator also shared concerns that the Republican Party would suffer long-term damage, saying that he wants the GOP to be a “big-tent, not a small-tent” political party.

The rally chants were the latest in a war-of-words between Trump and four freshmen Democrat House members— Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (MI), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA).

Trump told reporters Thursday that he “disagreed” with the chant.

“It was quite a chant. I felt a little bit badly about it, but I will say this: I did start speaking very quickly. … I was not happy with it. I disagree with it, but, again, I didn’t say that; they did,” he said to reporters at the White House.