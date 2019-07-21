Cops Ask Criminals to Hold Off on Crime Until It’s Cooler Outside

Police in Braintree, Massachusetts, asked criminals to hold off on crime this weekend due to high outdoor temperatures.

CBS Boston reported that the Braintree Police Department used a weekend Facebook post to say, “Folks. Due to the extreme heat, we are asking anyone thinking of doing criminal activity to hold off until Monday.”

The post also said, “It is straight up hot as soccer balls out there. Conducting criminal activity, in this extreme heat is next level henchmen status, and also very dangerous.”

In lieu of committing crime, police asked criminals to “stay home, blast the AC, binge Stranger Things season 3, play with the face app, [or] practice karate in [the] basement. We will all meet again on Monday when it’s cooler.”

The Braintree Police Department signed the Facebook post, “Sincerely, The PoPo.”

No word on how many criminals read the Braintree Police Department Facebook while deciding whether to rob convenient stores, gas stations, and houses.

