Democrat presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) traveled to New Hampshire on Saturday and claimed “our democracy is at stake” because “we all stand on the shoulders of immigrants.”

Klobuchar was quick to call out President Donald Trump for his previous remarks on Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and said the “send her back” chant that occurred at his North Carolina rally made it more “clear” than ever that our democracy is at stake.

“And I think you know your obligation is great this year,” Klobuchar told the small crowd of supporters in Concord, New Hampshire.

She added, “If you didn’t think that before — after this week and the things that the president said and the chant that he basked in at that rally about a congresswoman actually from my state — that makes it very clearer than ever that, literally, our democracy is at stake, our democracy at stake because we all stand on the shoulders of immigrants, right? All of us.”

The North Carolina rally chant Klobuchar referred to in her speech was disavowed by President Trump the day after it occurred.

“I was not happy with it. I disagree with it, but, again, I didn’t say that; they did,” the president told reporters at the White House.

Last week, Klobuchar shared a video to her Twitter account that showed Omar arriving in the Twin Cities to a crowd of supporters who welcomed her in the airport.

“Welcome home @IlhanMN,” Klobuchar wrote.

