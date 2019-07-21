The Congressional Hispanic Caucus is attacking President Donald Trump, blaming him for “fear-mongering” that is causing illegal alien women to cancel their abortions.

A recent report by Buzzfeed News detailed how illegal alien women across the southwest are canceling or skipping out on their abortion procedures for fear of being deported from the U.S.

Buzzfeed reporters spoke to executives at four abortion clinics, writing that obtaining an abortion for an illegal alien woman is “even more frightening and challenging when you have to cross state lines knowing ICE officers are being stationed on streets and highways.”

In response, the Hispanic Caucus posted online their outrage that the threat of deportation is causing illegal alien women to cancel their abortions.

“Trump’s fear-mongering is causing women across the southwest to miss necessary appointments out of fear of encountering ICE & being deported,” Hispanic Caucus leaders posted. “These vulnerable women shouldn’t have to live like this — women should be able to go to the doctor without fearing deportation.”

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) leads the Hispanic Caucus and his brother, former Obama official Julian Castro, is running for the Democrat presidential nomination on a platform of opening the U.S.-Mexico border to the world’s migrants and workers as well as decriminalizing all illegal immigration.

Most recently, the Hispanic Caucus wrote a letter to Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson demanding that illegal aliens be prioritized for public housing over the roughly four million American citizens who are in need of housing.

Today, there are about 11 to 22 million illegal aliens living across the U.S., with the majority residing in California, New York, Florida, Texas, Maryland, and Massachusetts. Due to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency’s lack of funding and resources, the overwhelming majority of illegal aliens are never deported once they resettle in America.

Mass deportations would save American taxpayers billions of dollars that are currently spent to subsidize illegal aliens. Overall, deporting every illegal alien in the U.S. would amount to a cost savings for taxpayers of about $622 billion over the course of a lifetime.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.