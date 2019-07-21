Homeowner Shoots, Kills Barefoot Intrusion Suspect

A homeowner in Woodbine, Maryland, shot and killed a barefoot intrusion suspect early Sunday morning.

WTOP reports that a husband and wife heard a man allegedly banging on their door around 1 a.m. They told the man to leave but he ignored them and allegedly tried to make entry. The husband then shot the suspect, killing him.

The Howard County Police Department identified the deceased intrusion suspect as 46-year-old Gerardo Alberto Espinoza. They identified the homeowner who shot him as 56-year-old Charles Dorsey.

Police indicate that Espinoza “was wearing no shirt or shoes” when he allegedly tried to make entry into the home.

