YouTube Star Gamer ‘Ninja’ Thanks Mom for Choosing Life over Abortion

Star gamer Richard Tyler “Ninja” Blevins recently expressed to his millions of followers on YouTube and Twitch his gratitude to his mother for choosing life after doctors pressured her to have an abortion when she was pregnant with him.

While streaming survival game “Fortnite” in video platform Twitch, Ninja made a surprising revelation to his fans as he celebrated his 28thbirthday in June.

Live Action reported on the video from pro-life activist Jason Jones that featured Ninja’s announcement:



“Those of you guys who don’t know, I was not supposed to be born, essentially,” Ninja said in his YouTube video of June 5. “A lot of the doctors told my mom that I had spina bifida or Down syndrome or a number of diseases, and that I should be aborted.”

“But, anyway, she said, ‘no,’ to all the doctors,” he continued. “And found one that was like, ‘You know, we’re going to have this baby.’ And fast-forward nine months after that I was born perfect, you know. Nothing wrong with me.”

Ninja expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his mother for her courage and for choosing life.

“My mom is a saint and an angel, and I love her to death,” he said. “And it’s one of those things where had she listened to one of those doctors or even one of those people, you guys wouldn’t be here. No one would be in this room.”

The gaming star has more than 14 million followers on Twitch and over 22 million on YouTube, reported Fox News. Ninja reportedly made $10 million last year and has appeared on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

According to Live Action, one in four women say they felt pressured to have an abortion when given a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome.

“And while the rate likely varies across the country, some studies have shown that as many as 86 percent of babies diagnosed in the womb with Down syndrome are aborted. In Iceland, the numbers are close to 100 percent.”