Maxine Waters: ‘Impeachment First, Prison Next’

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) on Monday evening predicted that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s appearance before Congress on Wednesday will give Democrats “the ammunition” they need to “start impeachment immediately.”

“The Judiciary members have a good plan to force more info out of Mueller when he testifies before the committee. If this works, this will give us the ammunition we need to start impeachment immediately,” she tweeted. “Michael Cohen is serving 3 yrs for the crimes that he committed w/ and for the President of the USA. Many are wondering why this case was closed. It ain’t over until it’s over & it ain’t over until Trump is held responsible for all of his crimes. Impeachment first, prison next!”

Waters, who has insisted that “there is enough to prove collusion” in the Mueller Report, also urged Democrats running for president to “stop fiddlin’ around while Rome is burning” because the “impeachment question is going to play heavily in the 2020 elections.”

“Over 70 percent of Democrats polled want Trump impeached. Dems have the support,” Waters said. “Let’s go for it! Let’s stop fiddlin’ while Rome is burning!”

Waters bragged last week that she had been right from the beginning on the need to impeach Trump and said over the weekend that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who has been cautious on even starting an impeachment inquiry, “certainly has to reconsider the leadership that that she’s provided against impeachment.”