WATCH: Suspect’s Gun Jams as He ‘Attempted to Shoot a Female Victim’

The New York Police Department has released video of a suspect whose gun jammed as he “attempted to shoot a female victim.”

The video, released July 22, shows the suspect allegedly walk up to the female, who was sitting on a porch, and try to shoot, only to pull the pistol back down and grapple with the slide.

He then allegedly tried to shoot again but with the same outcome, the gun jammed.

After a few seconds of frustration the suspect fled.

🚨WANTED for MENACING: Do you know this guy? On 7/19/19 at approx 6:40 PM, in the vicinity of 109 ST and 109 Ave in Queens, the suspect attempted to shoot a female victim. Thankfully the gun did not fire before the suspect fled the scene. Any info call @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/r5O8abzElX — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 22, 2019

NYPD is seeking the suspect for “menacing” the woman and is asking for anyone with information to contact 800-577-TIPS.

