The Americans for Limited Government requested documents Tuesday relating to an Obama-era corruption case at then-Attorney General Eric Holder’s Department of Justice.

The Americans for Limited Government requested documents pursuant to the federal Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request relating to “alleged public corruption, abuse of power, misuse of power or the otherwise compromised status” as well as “alleged acceptance of bribes” by Department of Justice (DOJ) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officials.

The documents pertained to a years-long investigation into financial crimes that the National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation (CFC) executives “allegedly committed over a period between 2002-2012.”

“Further, the Department of Justice should be reminded of the policy in favor of disclosure mandated by former President Barack Obama on January 26, 2009. President Obama instructed departments and agencies to operate with a presumption towards disclosure,” Rick Manning, president of the conservative group, added.

The conservative group requested all records “pertaining to the communications” from FBI and DOJ officials regarding the Sen. Chuck Grassley’s (R-IA) letter requesting more information about this corruption investigation.

In a February 2012 letter to Grassley, the Obama DOJ denied knowledge that two of its prosecutors accepted bribes in connection with the investigation into financial crimes committed by the CFC.

A Daily Caller investigation in 2012 found that two DOJ prosecutors accepted cash bribes from indicted finance executives in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Obama DOJ had failed to arrest and prosecute the already-indicted financial executives because bribery had corrupted the process.

Grassley wrote to Holder in his request for a meeting in 2012:

If the article is correct, the case was apparently a priority for the Department because more than 25 prosecutors were working on the case in some capacity. The whistleblowers in the article allege that confidential information was being leaked from the Department to the targets of the investigation. The article states that a meeting was held with all of the prosecutors involved and it was uncovered that two Department officials had accepted cash bribes and other improper contact had occurred.

“The Department is not aware of facts supporting any allegations of bribery, as purported by the article,” a DOJ official claimed in 2012.