Donald Trump Congratulates Boris Johnson for Prime Minister Victory

President Donald Trump congratulated Boris Johnson on Tuesday for winning the position of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

“Congratulations to Boris Johnson on becoming the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom,” he wrote on Twitter. “He will be great!”

Trump has frequently praised Johnson, including in the run-up to the election describing him as a “different kind of guy.”

“I like Boris Johnson, I always have … he’s a different kind of guy, but they say I’m a different kind of a guy too, we get along well,” he said on Thursday at the White House. “I think we’ll have a very good relationship.”

Trump first endorsed the idea of Johnson as UK leader in an interview with the Sun tabloid in July 2018.

“I am just saying I think he would be a great Prime Minister,” Trump said, “I think he’s got what it takes.”

Johnson also has a history of praising Trump, pointing to his “many good qualities” in June.

“I know that not everybody agrees with everything Donald Trump says or does but on that he is having results, and we should pay tribute to that,” he said.

In November 2017, Johnson described Trump as “one of the huge, great global brands.”

“He is penetrating corners of the global consciousness that I think few other presidents have ever done,” he said in an interview with Fox News.

Johnson also praised Trump’s use of Twitter during the interview.

“No matter how rambunctious those tweets may be, they are communicating with people,” he said. “And yes, a lot of people don’t like it but a lot of people relate to it.”