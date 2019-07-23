Gun-Controlled Mexico: 3,080 Homicides in June Alone

Mexico has only one gun store and stringent gun controls, neither of which prevented the murders of 3,080 in that country in June alone.

On July 5, 2019, Breitbart News reported that heavily gun-controlled Mexico saw, on average, 94 homicides a day for the first six months of 2019, many of which are firearm-related. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the U.S. witnessed roughly 53 homicides a day in 2017, approximately 40 of which were firearm-related.

On average, the U.S. sees 30-33 firearm-related homicides a day.

The Associated Press reports there were “3,080 killings in June” in Mexico and a total of “17,608 killings” in gun-controlled Mexico during the first six months of 2019.

There is only one gun store in Mexico, and it is run by the government. CBS News reports that the government store the only place a firearm can be “legally” purchased. All firearms must be registered and the type and number of guns one can own are highly regulated.

The University of Sydney’s GunPolicy.org lists Mexico’s gun control as “restrictive,” noting that the right to possess firearms is only “conditionally guaranteed” by the country’s constitution.

Mexico gun controls also focus on ammunition, limiting law-abiding “firearm owners … to possess 500 cartridges in .22 caliber, 1,000 cartridges for shotguns, and 200 cartridges for other permitted firearms.”

Despite these controls, Mexico’s current number of homicide represents an increase of 5.3 percent from the same time last year.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.