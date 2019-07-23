House Freedom Caucus Opposes ‘Unsustainable’ Budget Agreement

The House Freedom Caucus announced Tuesday night that they oppose the budget agreement to lift the spending caps, chiding the agreement as “unsustainable.”

The House Freedom Caucus said Tuesday night that they oppose the two-year budget agreement, believing that the deal between the White House and congressional Democrats will only increase the deficit. The Freedom Caucus said in a statement Tuesday:

The House Freedom Caucus has grave concerns about this budget agreement and will oppose it on the House floor. Our country is undeniably headed down a path of fiscal insolvency and rapidly approaching $23 trillion in debt. This is completely unsustainable, and we owe taxpayers and future generations better. We should be working together on a bipartisan basis to cut spending and balance our budget—or, at bare minimum, holding to the existing spending caps to prevent a significant problem from becoming even worse.

The budget deal struck with congressional Democrats would raise spending by roughly $320 billion and suspend the debt ceiling until July 2021.

“I am pleased to announce that a deal has been struck with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy – on a two-year Budget and Debt Ceiling,” President Donald Trump tweeted this week.

The agreement would also increase spending for the Department of Defense (DOD) and domestic spending, one of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) priorities. The deal also includes $75 billion in spending offsets.

Trump cheered that the budget had no “poison pills,” including measures that would block President Trump from using his national emergency authority to reappropriate funding to build a wall along the southern border.

“All sides should go back to the drawing board and work around the clock, canceling recess if necessary, on a responsible budget agreement that serves American taxpayers better—not a $323 billion spending frenzy with no serious offsets,” the House Freedom Caucus added.