2020 Poll Shows Warren Pushing Sanders Out of Second Place

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is – once again – challenging Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) long-held status as the second-place Democrat candidate, with an Economist/YouGov poll showing the Massachusetts senator surging past Sanders and sitting just seven percentage points behind frontrunner Joe Biden (D).

Democrat primary voters were asked: “If the Democratic presidential primary or caucus in your state were held today, who would you vote for?” The majority of respondents – 25 percent – named Biden as their first choice.

The poll – conducted July 21–23, 2019 on 1500 U.S. adult citizens, 1212 of which were registered voters – showed Warren in second place with 18 percent support. Sanders followed with 13 percent. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) – who experienced a bump after the first Democrat debate – followed with nine percent support. Pete Buttigieg (D) came in behind Harris with seven percent support. Five candidates – Beto O’Rourke (D), Andrew Yang (D), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Julián Castro (D), and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) – garnered two percent support. The remaining candidates saw one percent support or less. Eleven percent of voters chose “Not Sure.”

The poll revealed a slight uptick for Biden, who garnered 22 percent support in the last Economist/YouGov poll. That poll – taken July 7 – 9, 2019 – showed Warren with 18 percent and Harris with 15 percent.

While Biden continued to lead the pack with 22 percent support, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) landed firmly in second place with 18 percent support. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) followed in a close third, garnering 15 percent support.

