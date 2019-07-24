2020 Poll Shows Warren Pushing Sanders Out of Second Place

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is – once again – challenging Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) long-held status as the second-place Democrat candidate, with an Economist/YouGov poll showing the Massachusetts senator surging past Sanders and sitting just seven percentage points behind frontrunner Joe Biden (D).
Democrat primary voters were asked: “If the Democratic presidential primary or caucus in your state were held today, who would you vote for?” The majority of respondents – 25 percent – named Biden as their first choice.
The poll – conducted July 21–23, 2019 on 1500 U.S. adult citizens, 1212 of which were registered voters – showed Warren in second place with 18 percent support. Sanders followed with 13 percent. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) – who experienced a bump after the first Democrat debate – followed with nine percent support. Pete Buttigieg (D) came in behind Harris with seven percent support. Five candidates – Beto O’Rourke (D), Andrew Yang (D), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Julián Castro (D), and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) – garnered two percent support. The remaining candidates saw one percent support or less. Eleven percent of voters chose “Not Sure.”
The poll revealed a slight uptick for Biden, who garnered 22 percent support in the last Economist/YouGov poll. That poll – taken July 7 – 9, 2019 – showed Warren with 18 percent and Harris with 15 percent.
While Biden continued to lead the pack with 22 percent support, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) landed firmly in second place with 18 percent support. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) followed in a close third, garnering 15 percent support.
Interestingly, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who has effectively lost his solid second place status after a lackluster debate performance last month, is in fourth place with 12 percent support and tied with the “not sure” option, which 12 percent of respondents chose.
The survey shows Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) maintaining his status as a second-tier candidate with six percent support. He is followed by Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) with three percent support, and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Julián Castro (D), who both secured two percent support. The remaining candidates garnered one percent support or less.
While 25 percent of respondents chose Biden as their first choice, another 24 percent said they would be “disappointed” if Biden became the Democrat nominee.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.