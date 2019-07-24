Chris Wallace: Mueller Hearing Is ‘a Disaster’ for Democrats and Mueller’s Reputation

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testifies before the House Judiciary Committee about his report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election in the Rayburn House Office Building July 24, 2019 in Washington, DC. Mueller, along with former Deputy Special Counsel Aaron Zebley, will later testify before the House Intelligence …
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace tore into Robert Mueller, calling his testimony a “disaster” not only for his reputation, but for Democrats.

“I think this has been a disaster for the Democrats, and I think it’s been a disaster for Robert Mueller,” the Fox News host said Wednesday during a break in the hearing. “He has seemed very uncertain with his brief; he doesn’t seem to know what is in the report.”

Wallace noted that Republicans on the panel attacked Mueller “a number of times” and added that he did not “seem very much in control of the report.”

Wallace’s comments shocked several people, including President Donald Trump, who tweeted his remarks:

Wallace joins others in saying the Mueller investigation has been discredited through this hearing as Mueller testified before the Democrat-run House Judiciary Committee.

Donald Trump Jr. also chimed in, tweeting that the hearing did not give Democrats much credibility:

Mueller, in his opening statement, said he would not diverge during his testimony from anything said in the report. But he found himself unable to answer many questions the committee asked.

“I do not intend to summarize or describe the results of our work in a different way in the course of my testimony today. As I said on May 29: the report is my testimony. And I will stay within that text,” Mueller said in his opening statement.

