Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace tore into Robert Mueller, calling his testimony a “disaster” not only for his reputation, but for Democrats.

Fox News' Chris Wallace on Democrats' Robert Mueller hearing: “This has been a disaster for the Democrats and a disaster for the reputation of Robert Mueller.” pic.twitter.com/wPhTDzH0HT — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 24, 2019

“I think this has been a disaster for the Democrats, and I think it’s been a disaster for Robert Mueller,” the Fox News host said Wednesday during a break in the hearing. “He has seemed very uncertain with his brief; he doesn’t seem to know what is in the report.”

Wallace noted that Republicans on the panel attacked Mueller “a number of times” and added that he did not “seem very much in control of the report.”

Wallace’s comments shocked several people, including President Donald Trump, who tweeted his remarks:

“This has been a disaster for the Democrats and a disaster for the reputation of Robert Mueller.” Chris Wallace @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2019

Wallace joins others in saying the Mueller investigation has been discredited through this hearing as Mueller testified before the Democrat-run House Judiciary Committee.

Donald Trump Jr. also chimed in, tweeting that the hearing did not give Democrats much credibility:

Funny, Muelller can’t understand the Republicans but he can totally understand the Democrats questions. This is a disaster for dems. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 24, 2019

Mueller, in his opening statement, said he would not diverge during his testimony from anything said in the report. But he found himself unable to answer many questions the committee asked.

“I do not intend to summarize or describe the results of our work in a different way in the course of my testimony today. As I said on May 29: the report is my testimony. And I will stay within that text,” Mueller said in his opening statement.