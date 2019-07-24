Don Jr. Declares Mueller Testimony a ‘Disaster’ for Democrats

Donald Trump Jr. declared former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee a “disaster” for the Democrats after a series of missteps and flubs by the former head of the Trump-Russia investigation.

After Mueller contradicted himself and claimed unfamiliarity with Fusion GPS – Trump declared the hearing a “disaster” for Democrats.

Funny, Muelller can’t understand the Republicans but he can totally understand the Democrats questions. This is a disaster for dems. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 24, 2019

Earlier in the hearing, Mueller stated he was not familiar with Fusion GPS, adding that those questions were “outside my purview.”

“If anyone still believes that this hoax was anything more then a leftist attempt to overthrow @realDonaldTrump, this fact should end that notion once & for all,” Trump said. “It’s time to investigate the investigators!!!”

If anyone still believes that this hoax was anything more then a leftist attempt to overthrow @realDonaldTrump, this fact should end that notion once & for all. It’s time to investigate the investigators!!! They perpetrated this crime against America, they should pay for it! https://t.co/y7ekrsNNuN — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 24, 2019

More:

How can anyone credibly say they investigated something without looking at any of the origins of the entire thing… it’s dumbfounding. 2 years and almost $50,000,000 & and he doesn’t have a clue to how it started? GTFO https://t.co/Ky1RjHqVaR — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 24, 2019

Does anyone honestly believe that after two years and $50 million Robert Mueller does not know anything about fusion GPS given that it was the genesis of the entire investigation? Has he not opened a paper, even a leftist, one or watched TV in that time? Tough to believe. https://t.co/x25WxGNY3j — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 24, 2019

Maybe he really is a Republican? https://t.co/IO4PZeQmav — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 24, 2019

He apparently lied three times to the investigators and he wasn’t charged??? WTF? You think anyone on the campaign would get that same privilege? pic.twitter.com/z2hx7IisPI — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 24, 2019

Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) caught Mueller contradicting himself early on regarding the definitions of “collusion” and “conspiracy.” Mueller cracked the “collusion” debate back open after stating: “We did not address collusion, which is not a legal term. Rather, we focused on whether the evidence was sufficient to charge any member of the campaign with taking part in a criminal conspiracy, and it was not.”

Mueller told Collins the terms were not synonymous, despite the fact his own report states the terms are “largely synonymous.”

Collins asked:

On page 180 of volume one of your report, you wrote, ‘As defined in legal dictionaries, collusion is largely synonymous with conspiracy as that crime is set forth in the general federal conspiracy statute, 18 U.S.C. 371; … Are you sitting here today testifying something different than what your report states?

“Now you said you chose your words carefully. Are you contradicting your report right now?” Collins asked.

“Not when I read it,” Mueller said.

“So you would change your answer to ‘yes’ then,” Collins said.

“No, no. If you look at the language –” Mueller began before Collins cut him off.

“I’m reading your report sir,” he pressed. “It’s a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ answer.”

“I leave it with the report,” Mueller said.

“The report says yes,” Collins said. “They are synonymous. Hopefully – finally – out of your own report we can put to bed the collusion and conspiracy.”