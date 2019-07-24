Donald Trump Rips Robert Mueller for Bringing ‘Never Trumper’ Lawyer to Congressional Hearing

Trump, Mueller
Getty Images

President Donald Trump criticized former Special Counsel Robert Mueller for bringing his top aide Aaron Zebley to assist him while testifying to Congress on Wednesday.

“So Robert Mueller has now asked for his long time Never Trumper lawyer to sit beside him and help with answers,” Trump wrote. “What’s this all about?”

Trump pointed out that Zebley was the former lawyer for Justin Cooper, the IT aide who helped Hillary Clinton set up her private email server and helped destroy her Blackberry email devices with a hammer.

“This should NOT be allowed,” he wrote. “Rigged Witch Hunt!”

Zebley’s appearance at the hearing also drew criticism from House Republicans.

“You don’t get to change the rules right before kickoff, especially after a 22 month, $30 million investigation,” Congressman Jim Jordan  wrote on Twitter.

Trump said that Zebley’s role assisting Mueller was never part of the agreement.

“This was specifically NOT agreed to, and I would NEVER have agreed to it,” he wrote. “The Greatest Witch Hunt in U.S. history, by far!”

Trump revisited some of his criticism of Mueller and the investigation, calling it one-sided and politically biased.

“So Democrats and others can illegally fabricate a crime, try pinning it on a very innocent President, and when he fights back against this illegal and treasonous attack on our Country, they call It Obstruction?” he wrote. “Wrong!”

The president also asked why the investigators never spent time investigating his opponents.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.