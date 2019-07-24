Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview Wednesday that he believes the Robert Mueller hearings were a “disaster” for the Democrats, and that they need to stop “trying to beat a dead horse” on the question of Russian collusion and obstruction of justice.

Rep. Carter spoke to Breitbart News in an exclusive interview regarding his thoughts on the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees’ hearings with former Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

The hearings on Wednesday revealed little to no new information regarding Mueller’s investigation into alleged Russian collusion and obstruction of justice.

However, many pundits believed that Mueller appeared weak, frail, and often confused during the hearings. At one point, Mueller forgot which U.S. president appointed him to serve as the U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts.

Rep. Carter said that he believes that the Mueller hearings failed to help their narrative that Trump colluded with Russia or that he obstructed justice.

Congressman Carter told Breitbart News, “Nothing changed today, I think it was a disaster for Democrats today. And I think the American public is sick and tired of it. I think they’re ready to move on and I think they have been ready to move on and talk about the things that really matter to them like immigration, like healthcare reform, all those things.”

During the House Judiciary Committee hearing, Mueller said that his investigation did not “address” matters relating to “collusion” with the Russian government because that does not amount to a “legal term.”

President Trump said the country and the Republican party had a “very good day today” after the Mueller hearings concluded.

“When I was in the Georgia State Legislature they always told us, ‘when you’re in a hole, stop digging.’ And the Democrats are in the hole and they keep digging.”

“The Democrats need to move and quit trying to beat a dead horse,” Rep. Carter said.