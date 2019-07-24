An illegal alien has been charged with kidnapping a 16-year-old girl and then attempting to sexually assault her in Cedar Falls, Iowa, police say.

Saul Santos Vasquez-Martinez, a 43-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador, is accused of grabbing a 16-year-old babysitter by the wrist and forcing her into his home, police told The Courier.

Vasquez-Martinez then allegedly forced the girl against a wall in a bedroom, attempted to pull down her shirt, and tried to put his hand down her pants, police said. The girl was able to fight the illegal alien off of her and escape from his house.

The girl told police she ran back to the home where she was babysitting, locked the doors, and called the police. Officials said the girl suffered only minor injuries such as scratches on her chest and arms.

Vasquez-Martinez is currently in prison on a $500,000 bail and has been charged with second-degree kidnapping and attempted sexual assault.

Last week, Breitbart News reported that an illegal alien from Guatemala who had been deported in both 2010 and 2011 had been charged with murdering 29-year-old Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez as well as her 11-year-old daughter and five-year-old son in Iowa. Flores-Rodriguez and her two young children came to the U.S. as immigrants from Central America.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.