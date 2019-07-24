Marianne Williamson: My Daughter Has 5 Gay Godfathers

Self-help guru Marianne Williamson told the LGBT media outlet the Washington Blade that the most “significant relationship” she has with the LGBT community is her daughter’s multiple godfathers.

The Blade asked Williamson, a Democrat candidate seeking the 2020 presidential nomination, “What is the most significant relationship you have with someone in the LGBT community?”

“Well, my daughter has five gay godfathers,” Williamson said. “My best friend was — for many years — he died a couple of years ago, three years ago, four years ago, was a gay man.”

“So my relationships with gay individuals have been actually very deep,” Williamson said.

The lengthy interview focused mostly on Williamson’s stand on issues related to the LGBT community, and she responded by sharing her record on gay rights, including her early support for gay marriage and her work helping men with AIDS, which included opening centers in Los Angeles and New York to provide non-medical services and founding Project Angel Food to feed homebound AIDS sufferers.

Williamson did take the opportunity in the interview to mock President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence:

When the Blade asked Williamson why she thinks Vice President Mike Pence seems so uncomfortable with the idea of gay rights, she laughed and referenced rumors that Pence is himself gay without explicitly saying so. “Well, there are all kinds of theories about that, aren’t there?” Williamson said. “Everyone can have their own — can have their own. I have no idea, but I have a sense that other people do.” … In the aftermath of racist tweets from President Trump and presiding over a rally in which supporters chanted “send her back” in reference to Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Williamson likened the current administration to Nazi Germany before World War II.

“I thought it was one of the most disturbing speeches a president of the United States has ever given,” Williamson said in the interview. “It was beyond disturbing, it was dangerous.”

The Blade also asked Williamson, “What would you say if your child came out to you as gay or transgender?”

“Good for you that you know who you are, and it’s good for you that you know what is right for you. Are there any challenges that you’re facing? I’m your mom. I’m here for you. How can I help?” Williamson said, adding, “I’d also say to my daughter: Just be clear, I still want grandchildren.”

Another question asked was whether Williamson thought “gay love could beat President Trump.”

“I think love is love. I don’t think that the way — gay love, straight love, the important part to me there is love,” Williamson said. “I think the point is that there is no — I don’t think that there’s gender to love, I don’t think there’s sexuality to love.”

“I think that sexuality and gender are the containers and the ways we express our love, but I think love is love,” Williamson said. “I honor gay love because it’s love. I honor love.”

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter.