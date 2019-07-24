Live Updates: Robert Mueller Testifies on Trump-Russia Report Findings

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 29: Special Counsel Robert Mueller makes a statement about the Russia investigation on May 29, 2019 at the Justice Department in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former special counsel Robert Mueller on Wednesday is testifying before Congressional lawmakers regarding his investigation into now-debunked criminal conspiracy between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia. Mueller will testify publicly at 8:30 a.m. EST before the House Judiciary Committee and at noon EST before the House Intelligence Committee.

Mueller has said that he will not stray beyond what’s already been revealed in his 448-page  report. The Justice Department has instructed Mueller to stay strictly within those parameters, giving him a formal directive to point to if he faces questions he does not want to answer.

On Tuesday, Democrats on the House judiciary and intelligence panels granted his request to have his top aide in the investigation, Aaron Zebley, sit at the table with him. Zebley is not expected to be sworn in for questioning by the judiciary panel.

President Trump slammed the hearings ahead of Mueller’s testimony, writing on social media that “Democrats and others” are attempting to fabricate a crime and blame it on “a very innocent President.”

“Why didn’t Robert Mueller investigate the investigators?” the president tweeted.

Wednesday’s first hearing before the House Judiciary Committee will focus on whether the president illegally obstructed justice by attempting to seize control of Mueller’s investigation. Attorney General William Barr and Deputy Attorney and General Rod Rosenstein, citing the special counsel’s findings, ruled the president did not commit obstruction of justice during the two-year-long investigation that cost taxpayers over $25 million.

The afternoon hearing before the House intelligence committee will dive into purported ties between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.

Many House Democrats hope Mueller’s testimony will re-energize efforts to impeach the president, though some political observers believe that is unlikely to occur. Today’s hearings come one week after the House voted 332-95 to table a resolution calling for impeachment brought by Rep. Al Green. (D-TX).

**Follow all of the events on the Breitbart News Live Wire below. All times in eastern.**

9:20 AM — Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) weigh in on Robert Mueller’s testimony:

9:18 AM — More between Robert Mueller and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX). 

9:14 AM — Exchange between Robert Mueller and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX). 

9:11 AM — Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) tears into Robert Mueller: 

9:08 AM — Mueller mispronounces President Trump’s last name, calling him “Trimp.”

9:07 AM — Rep. Lofgren (D-CA) asks Mueller whether his probe found Paul Manafort had briefed Russian political operative Konstantin Kilimnik on strategies of the Trump campaign. Mueller says yes. 

9:03 AM —

9:02 AM —

8:58 AM — Robert Mueller says his probe was not curtailed at any point. 

8:56 AM — Robert Mueller says President Trump declined to be interviewed by the special counsel. However, the president did reply to multiple written questions posed by the special counsel. 

8:54 AM — Robert Mueller says his report does not completely exonerate President Trump. 

8:49 AM — Robert Mueller says in his opening statement:  “I am unable to address questions about the opening of the FBI’s Russia investigation, which occurred months before my appointment, or matters related to the so-called ‘Steele Dossier.’ ”

8:46 AM — Robert Mueller further says in his opening statement: “I do not intend to summarize or describe the results of our work in a different way in the course of my testimony today. As I said on May 29: the report is my testimony. And I will stay within that text.”

“We did not address collusion,'” which is not a legal term,” the former special counsel said. “Rather, we focused on whether the evidence was sufficient to charge any member of the campaign with taking part in a criminal conspiracy. It was not.”

8:45 AM — Robert Mueller says in his opening statement: “I [accepted the job of special counsel] because I believed it was of paramount interest to the nation.”

8:44 AM — Robert Mueller is sworn in following opening statements from House Judiciary members Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and Doug Collins (R-GA).

8:41 AM —

8:40 AM — Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA), ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, says in the opening statement: 

8:39 AM — A protester is removed from the hearing room.

8:36 AM — House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler’s (D-NY) praises Mueller: 

8:35 AM — House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler’s (D-NY) opening statement: 

8:28 AM — Robert Mueller arrives in the hearing room.

8:28 AM — Russia collusion hoaxer Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) is in the house.

8:18 AM — President Trump tweets about reports that Mueller has said he did not seek the job of FBI director under the Trump administration:

8:16 AM — Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Louie Gohmert (R-TX), and Jim Jordan (R-OH) Aconverse ahead of Mueller’s testimony.

8:11 AM — Former special counsel Robert Mueller has arrived on Capitol Hill.

8:10 AM — Photos of the line for former special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.