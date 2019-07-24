Matt Drudge, an Internet pioneer who founded the Drudge Report, wrote that Robert Mueller appeared “dazed and confused” giving testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday morning

Drug test everyone in Washington. Everyone! pic.twitter.com/ETcLrgwpJ6 — MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) July 24, 2019

He later tweeted that everyone in Washington, DC, should be drug-tested for going along with this testimony.

“Drug test in Washington, everyone!” Drudge, the legendary news pioneer who only sounds off occasionally on social media, tweeted.

Drudge is the latest to chime in on Mueller’s testimony among the punditry, with countless numbers of journalists and opinion leaders doubting Mueller’s ability to stand behind the contents of his report.

CNN’s Oliver Darcy was one of many mainstream media pundits to highlight Mueller’s demeanor during the testimony, adding in a later tweet that Mueller is “not the best spokesperson for the report.”

The right is spotlighting Mueller’s demeanor during the first part of the hearings. Fox’s homepage calls him “flustered.” Drudge says he is “confused, stuttering.” Breitbart: “Low energy.” — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) July 24, 2019