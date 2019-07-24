Matt Drudge on ‘Dazed and Confused’ Mueller: ‘Drug Test Everyone in Washington!’

Former special counsel Robert Mueller, accompanied by his top aide in the investigation Aaron Zebley, testifies before the House Judiciary Committee hearing on his report on Russian election interference, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Matt Drudge, an Internet pioneer who founded the Drudge Report, wrote that Robert Mueller appeared “dazed and confused” giving testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday morning

He later tweeted that everyone in Washington, DC, should be drug-tested for going along with this testimony.

“Drug test in Washington, everyone!” Drudge, the legendary news pioneer who only sounds off occasionally on social media, tweeted.

Drudge is the latest to chime in on Mueller’s testimony among the punditry, with countless numbers of journalists and opinion leaders doubting Mueller’s ability to stand behind the contents of his report.

CNN’s Oliver Darcy was one of many mainstream media pundits to highlight Mueller’s demeanor during the testimony, adding in a later tweet that Mueller is “not the best spokesperson for the report.”

