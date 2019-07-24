According to what a Publix employee told the police, it was Georgia State Rep. Erica Thomas who allegedly “continuously” yelled “Go back where you came from!” at Eric Sparkes.

If you recall, over the weekend, the wretched Erica Thomas jumped on Twitter and Facebook to straight up lie about a “white man” telling her to “go back where she came from” during a Publix grocery story spat.

“Today I was verbally assaulted in the grocery store by a white man who told me I was a lazy SOB and to go back to where I came from bc I had to many items in the express lane,” she tweeted. “My husband wasn’t there to defend me because he is on Active Duty serving the country I came from USA!”

In a tear-stained Facebook live video she repeated the same lies.

What we later learned, though, soon after our corrupt national media spread Thomas’s lies without question (and even managed to blame Trump for the altercation), is that the man in question, Eric Sparkes, is a Cuban Democrat who is not a Trump supporter and who says he probably voted for Thomas.

Oh, and he never said “go back” and now two witnesses back him up.

In a later interview, Thomas even admitted she lied on Twitter and Facebook by telling a local reporter “I don’t want to say he said ‘go back to your country or go back to where you came from,’” she admitted and then admitted she told him to “Go back.”

“So you don’t remember exactly what he said?” the reporter asks.

“No, no, definitely not. But I know it was ‘go back’ because I know I told him to ‘go back,’” Thomas admitted.

And now we have a Publix employee telling the Cobb County police she heard Erica Thomas “continuously tell Eric Sparkes to ‘Go back where you came from!’ but did not hear Sparkes utter those words to Thomas.”

Lying to a police officer is a crime.

There is another witness who backs up Sparkes:

Publix staffer, Derrick Tompkins, told police he heard Sparkes call Thomas an expletive. Tompkins told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he didn’t hear him tell her to “go back” to where she came from. “I’m not going to say that wasn’t said, but I don’t remember hearing it,” he said in an interview. “I’m going to leave it at that.”

Sparkes blasted the media for its irresponsible coverage of the whole thing…

“Everyone that knows me knows that I am anti-hate, anti-bigot and anti-racism,” he said. “Sadly, too much of media isn’t fact-checking items or they are just taking the word of a politician when they do a live Facebook or a Twitter post.”

And once again we have more proof that there is so little racism in America that the media and Democrats are forced to invent these hoaxes.

So throw this one on the pile:

The George Zimmerman is White Hoax

The Hands Up, Don’t Shoot Hoax

The KKKids From KKKovington High School Hoax

The Jussie Smollett Hoax

These Hundred-plus Race Hoaxes

The Publix ‘Go Back’ Grocery Store Spat Between Two People of Color Who Do Not Support Trump Hoax

All the establishment media do is lie, lie, lie…

