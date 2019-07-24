NYT’s Charles Blow: Dems Turning Trump into ‘Folk Hero’ by Not Impeaching

New York Times columnist Charles Blow on Wednesday evening frustratingly argued that Democrats are turning President Donald Trump into even more of a “folk hero” by not even beginning an impeachment inquiry.

Dem leadership says not moving to impeach Trump skirts the problem of revving up his base. Fatal flaw in this logic: “Getting away with it,” evading capture, actually adds to the legend of folk heroes. (Trump has become one.) NOT impeaching him is actually what’s energizing! — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) July 24, 2019

Dems are basically reading Mueller quotes from his report and asking, “is that correct”? You have had this report for five months! You already knew it was correct! You already knew he was a criminal. And you have done NOTHING! I’m soooooo frustrated and disappointed. — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) July 24, 2019

Blow, already frustrated because he believed House Democrats botched the Mueller hearing, tweeted that while Democrats are obsessing about triggering Trump’s base, Trump has already become a folk hero because “‘Getting away with it,’ evading capture, actually adds to the legend of folk heroes. (Trump has become one.)”

He added: “NOT impeaching him is actually what’s energizing!”

This hearing is dumb. Trump is a criminal. Every person at this hearing already knows that. Dems think this hearing is going to convince the public. THEY should simply have TOLD the public and done thier damned JOB. Instead, they shrugged and fumbled. — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) July 24, 2019

Which public are you talking about? The same public the Dem leadership could have been talking to for five months? The leadership has been mealy mouthed. They’ve never even TRIED to make the case for Trump’s criminality and impeachability. They want Mueller to do THIER JOB!!! https://t.co/HSAsEOHK00 — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) July 24, 2019

To ppl who’ve bought into the Dem leadership’s talking point that “more pple watch the movie than read the book” so u need this hearing to “move the needle,” let me say: Public opinion will not be moved much bc of these hearings BECAUSE Dems have spent 5 month NOT being emphatic! — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) July 24, 2019

Proving Blow’s point, Trump gloated after Mueller’s testimony, mocking Democrats for being a even more of a “Squad”-led “mess” after a “devastating day.”