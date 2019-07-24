NYT’s Charles Blow: Dems Turning Trump into ‘Folk Hero’ by Not Impeaching

The Associated Press

New York Times columnist Charles Blow on Wednesday evening frustratingly argued that Democrats are turning President Donald Trump into even more of a “folk hero” by not even beginning an impeachment inquiry.

Blow, already frustrated because he believed House Democrats botched the Mueller hearing, tweeted that while Democrats are obsessing about triggering Trump’s base, Trump has already become a folk hero because “‘Getting away with it,’ evading capture, actually adds to the legend of folk heroes. (Trump has become one.)”

He added: “NOT impeaching him is actually what’s energizing!”

Proving Blow’s point, Trump gloated after Mueller’s testimony, mocking Democrats for being a even more of a “Squad”-led “mess” after a “devastating day.”

.

