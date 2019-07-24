Planned Parenthood’s “Summer of Sex” campaign is drawing fire from some pro-life leaders who suggest the abortion-for-profit organization shows it is still in touch with its eugenics past with a tweet that singles out “black women” as being “sexy and sexual entities.”

Planned Parenthood is partnering with “intersectional feminist media” Wear Your Voice for a “Summer of Sex” campaign that the sponsors say is a “multimedia project centering LGBTQ+, Black, Indigenous and people of color’s experiences with sex, sexuality, and attraction.”

In a tweet Friday that cited a Wear Your Voice article, Planned Parenthood quoted author Gloria Alamrew: “Black women are sexy and sexual entities, independent of anyone else’s ideas of what that means.”

“For #SummerOfSex, our partnership with @WearYourVoice,@GloriaAlamrew talks about creating space for Black girls to understand their sexuality,” the abortion vendor added.

Regarding black women, Alamrew wrote it is difficult for them to become “sexually liberated.”

“The image of women standing in and owning their sexual self should be celebrated and encouraged, and instead, it has been shown to girls as a warning, as something to avoid at all costs, lest you be seen as a slut,” she bemoaned, deciding that black girls are unable to freely explore their sexuality because there are no “safe” spaces for them to do so.

The author added:

Magic isn’t found, it’s created, and while we may not be able to completely destroy the misogynistic and racist attitudes that seek to belittle us, we can make sure that we have an impenetrable network of care and upliftment ready to embrace the magic that they are creating in their own journey.

Black pro-life leader Obianuju Ekeocha reacted to Planned Parenthood’s tweet citing the article, stating: “Planned Parenthood says we black women are ‘sexy and sexual entities.’ So of course they want us to enjoy a #SummerOfSex, so that they can enjoy a winter of enormous abortion profits.”

“Fact: Since the 1970s PP [Planned Parenthood] has killed millions of unborn babies inside the wombs of black women,” Ekeocha continued.

According to the most recent available data (2015) from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), black non-Hispanic women have the highest abortion ratio.

The abortion ratio for black women has reached 444 abortions per 1,000 live births, while that for non-Hispanic white women is 124 abortions per 1,000 live births.

Additionally, according to data presented by the pro-abortion rights Guttmacher Institute, “While no group made up the majority of abortion patients, black and Hispanic women were overrepresented.”

Writing at The Stream, Dr. Michael Brown, host of nationally syndicated radio show Line of Fire, noted, “In one short tweet, Planned Parenthood’s motives are revealed for the world to see.”

“Apparently, however, this is not enough,” asserted the author of Jezebel’s War with America.“More black women need to have sex. More black women need to have unwanted pregnancies. More black women need to have abortions.”