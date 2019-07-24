Robert Mueller: James Comey and I Were Friends

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller admitted Wednesday he was friends with FBI Director James Comey.

“We were friends,” Mueller replied when questioned by Rep. Louis Gohmert about his relationship with Comey.

Mueller testified in the House Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday.

During the session, Gohmert cited a 2013 profile on Comey reporting that when Comey called Mueller dropped everything to respond.

But Mueller denied speaking with Comey in the six months preceding his appointment as special counsel.

When Gohmert asked if he discussed Comey’s firing when he met with President Donald Trump about the possible FBI director position, Mueller said that he could not remember.

Mueller expressed a flash of annoyance when Gohmert pressed him on when he knew that FBI agent Peter Strzok hated Trump.

“May I finish?” he shot back, as he began answering a question from Gohmert.

Gohmert also challenged Mueller for “perpetuating injustice” by allowing the special counsel investigation to continue for two years.

“I take your question,” Mueller replied after Gohmert’s time expired.