Former special counsel Robert Mueller did not comment when asked at Wednesday’s House Intelligence Committee hearing about plans to raid Roger Stone’s house.

Rep. Chris Stewart (R-UT) held in his hand a white binder of 25 examples of leaks from the special counsel’s office from the start of the investigation until a few weeks ago, saying that “they were used to weaken or embarrass the president.”

“Mr. Mueller, are you aware of anyone from your team having given advance knowledge of the raid on Roger Stone’s home to any person or the press, including CNN?”

“I’m not going to talk about specifics,” Mueller said. “I will mention talk about persons who become involved in an investigation and in an understanding … p ersons should be under a cloud that should not be under a cloud,” Mueller added, referring to Stone’s involvement in the investigation.

Stewart then asked the special counsel once more if he was aware of people leaking this information, knowing full well what was in the report.

“And you’re right, it is a cloud, and it is an unfair cloud for those people, but a re you aware of anyone providing information to the media regarding the raid on Roger Stone’s home, including CNN?