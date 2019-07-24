Robert Mueller Revives Russia Hoax: ‘We Did Not Address Collusion’

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller told the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday his investigation did not “address” matters relating to “collusion” with the Russian government because that does not amount to a “legal term.”

Mueller testified before the House Judiciary Committee regarding his investigation which found no evidence of Russian collusion and Attorney General William Barr said there was insufficient evidence to find obstruction of justice.

The Wednesday hearing will focus on whether the president illegally obstructed justice by attempting to interfere with Mueller’s investigation.

The hearing will continue into the afternoon, investigating whether there were ties between the Russian government the Trump campaign.

Mueller said that they did not address alleged collusion between the 2016 Donald Trump campaign and the Russian government, because “collusion” does not amount to a legal term.

“We did not address ‘collusion,’ which is not a legal term,” Mueller said. “Rather, we focused on whether the evidence was sufficient to charge any member on the campaign with taking part in a criminal conspiracy.”

“I do not intend to summarize or describe the results of our work in a different way in the course of my testimony today. As I said on May 29: the report is my testimony. And I will stay within that text,” Mueller said. President Trump took to Twitter, attacking the Muller report. Trump tweeted, “So Democrats and others can illegally fabricate a crime, try pinning it on a very innocent President, and when he fights back against this illegal and treasonous attack on our Country, they call It Obstruction? Wrong! Why didn’t Robert Mueller investigate the investigators?”