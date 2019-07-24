Trump-Mexico Deal Keeps Driving Down Release of Illegal Aliens into U.S.

The release of border crossers and illegal aliens into the United States interior by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has continued plummeting thanks to President Trump’s migration deal with Mexico last month.

Between July 10 and July 22, DHS released about 2,500 border crossers and illegal aliens into American communities, federal data confirms. This indicates that DHS is releasing about 192 border crossers and illegal aliens every day into the country, a reduction of about 85 percent compared to catch and release totals weeks before the Trump-Mexico deal.

For example, more than two months ago, DHS was releasing about 1,214 border crossers and illegal aliens every day into the U.S. interior — an enormous level of release that was exacerbated by the signing of a budget deal in February.

Since Trump’s signing of the migration deal with Mexico — which mandates foreign nationals seeking asylum wait in Mexico while their claims are processed — the total of border crossers and illegal aliens has been significantly cut.

Release of Illegal Aliens into U.S. Cut 85 Percent Since Trump-Mexico Dealhttps://t.co/yfdmxclD7f — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) July 11, 2019

The catch and release process often entails federal immigration officials busing border crossers into nearby border cities — as well as flying them into the interior of the country — and dropping them off with the hope they show up for their immigration and asylum hearings.

The overwhelming majority of border crossers and illegal aliens are never deported from the country once they are released into the U.S. Today, there are anywhere between 11 million and 22 million illegal aliens living across the country — the majority of which are concentrated in states like California, New York, Florida, Texas, and Illinois.

Over the last two weeks, about 1,000 of the 2,500 border crossers and illegal aliens released into the country were dropped off in the San Antonio, Texas area. Another 500 were released in El Paso, Texas while 500 were released in San Diego, California and 500 were released in Phoenix, Arizona.

Former Kansas Secretary of State and U.S. Senate candidate Kris Kobach has detailed exclusively at Breitbart News three executive actions the Trump administration and DHS officials could take to immediately end catch and release — including creating additional detention space where immigration court hearings can be heard quickly.

Every year, the U.S. admits about 1.2 million legal immigrants with the overwhelming majority, nearly 70 percent, coming through the process known as “chain migration,” whereby newly naturalized citizens are allowed to bring an unlimited number of foreign nationals to the country. The mass inflow of legal immigrants is in addition to the hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens who are added to the U.S. population annually.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.