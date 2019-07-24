Watch Live: Turning Point USA’s Teen Student Action Summit, Day 3

Day 3 of Turning Point USA (TPUSA)’s annual Teen Student Action Summit (TSAS) kicks off in Washington, DC on Wednesday morning. According to the organization, over 1,000 high school students from across the country will be in attendance.

Day 3 of the event will begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, and will feature Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), Representative Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), and TPUSA founder and executive director Charlie Kirk, among many others.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump addressed the audience at the TPUSA event, where he told the young conservatives, “In America, we don’t worship government, we worship God.”

Livestream courtesy of Turning Point USA, Teen Student Action Summit 2019.

