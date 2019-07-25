The Senate Conservatives Fund, a leading GOP political action committee (PAC), endorsed Brigadier General Don Bolduc for the New Hampshire Senate seat on Thursday.

The Senate Conservatives Fund endorsed Bolduc, believing he has a real chance to unseat Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and grow the Senate Republican majority. The PAC said Republicans have a credible opportunity for flipping Democrats’ seats in Alabama and Michigan and defeating both Sens. Doug Jones (D-AL) and Gary Peters (D-MI).

The Senate Conservatives Fund said this race “must be a top priority for conservatives who really want to change Washington.”

Even though Hillary Clinton won New Hampshire during the 2016 presidential election, the former secretary of state only won the state by roughly 3,000 votes, leaving Republicans such as Bolduc the opportunity to unseat Sen. Shaheen during the 2020 election cycle.

Bolduc told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview in June that he wants to run for Senate so that he can serve as a “change agent” in Washington, DC, which faces a “crisis of leadership.”

“General Bolduc is not a politician, and he’s never run for public office before, but he is a conservative leader who has what it takes to defeat Senator Shaheen and fight for our values in Washington,” the Senate Conservatives Fund said in a press release Thursday.

“If he’s elected, he will help us fight to cut federal spending, keep taxes low, secure our borders, defend the 2nd Amendment, and protect human life,” the Republican PAC added. “He has a proven record of speaking out for his beliefs and isn’t afraid to stand up to the liberals in both parties.”

“If we win them, there is virtually no chance the Democrats will take over the Senate and we will have the votes to confirm a strong conservative justice to the U.S. Supreme Court,” the PAC continued.

Bolduc said he hopes to go to Washington so that he can shake up the entrenched establishment, charging that he has served in the military as a leader.

“I’m going to be one of those change agents, which I’ve proven to be my entire military career and able to work with others for the greater good and that’s what we need,” the candidate said.