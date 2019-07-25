Kirsten Gillibrand Unveils $10 Trillion Climate Change Plan

Democrat presidential hopeful Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) announced Friday a climate change plan that would cost taxpayers an estimated $10 trillion if she is elected.

As part of her proposal, named the “Climate Change Moonshot Plan,” Kirsten Gillibrand aims to achieve net-zero carbon and greenhouse emissions by the year 2050, phase out fossil fuels, and “hold polluters accountable.”

To achieve her goal, Gillibrand has called for “100% clean, renewable, and zero-carbon electricity in a decade.”

“We’re already seeing the effects of climate change on communities across our country and the world,” Gillibrand wrote in a Medium post. “Climate change is the most serious threat to humanity today, and we need immediate and bold action to address it before it’s too late.”

“My plan lays out immediate and bold action to protect our communities and save our planet,” Gillibrand stated. “Not only would I enact the Green New Deal and protect clean air and clean water, but I will reinvest in the communities that have been most impacted by climate change and hold polluters accountable for the damage they’ve caused the American people.”

In order to persuade companies not to use fossil fuels, Gillibrand’s plan also gives carbon a price tag, which starts at $52 per metric ton. Her plan will also end federal subsidies and tax subsidies within the fossil fuel industry. Gillibrand’s plan also ensures that $100 billion will be spent to assist rural areas transition to clean energy.

Gillibrand claims that putting a price on carbon will assist with the costs of her plan.

“The revenue generated from this carbon tax, estimated at more than $200 billion annually, will then go directly back into our country’s transition to renewable energy,” Gillibrand argued.

More information on Gillibrand’s climate change plan can be found here.

