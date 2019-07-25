A billionaire in Singapore is making headlines after a video posted last year recently surfaced in which he said his relationship with Jesus Christ is most important in his life.

A report at Fox News notes Philip Ng said in the video posted to Instagram by Matthew Yao that he values his relationship with Jesus Christ more than anything else in his life.

“What I’ve discovered is that all of us are broken,” Ng said. “We all have a missing piece, and for me, I discovered that the missing piece was God through Jesus Christ.”

According to Forbes, Ng and his brother, Robert, have a net worth of $12.1 billion due to their control of Far East Organization, Singapore’s largest private landlord and property developer. Ng oversees the company’s Singapore interests while Robert and his son oversee the organization’s Hong Kong arm.

“I was always in search for a better life, a better purpose, a better me, a better everything,” Ng told young entrepreneur Yao, 20, who views Ng as a mentor. “I was just looking at all the wrong things, but when I realized there is no better me or better things without Jesus. Then it all snapped into place.”

The billionaire said having faith “sure beats a lot of money and material things that you may have.”

“Maybe we have to look deeper,” he said. “I treasure (my faith) more than anything so I just wish for everyone to have that peace and joy.”

Yao posted that he himself had been arrested and expelled from school at age 15. He also said that films such as Crazy Rich Asians glorify wealth and that Hollywood is “polluting our minds with B.S.”

“God can change anyone,” he said. “He can take you to places you never thought you would go. He can make things possible even when EVERYONE is against you.”