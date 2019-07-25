Watch Live: Turning Point USA’s Teen Student Action Summit, Day 4

Day 4 of Turning Point USA (TPUSA)’s annual Teen Student Action Summit (TSAS) kicks off in Washington, DC on Thursday morning. Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow is scheduled to speak at 11:00 a.m.

Over 1,000 high school students from across the country are in attendance at the event.

Day 4 — which is the final day of the event — will begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, and will feature Breitbart News’ Alex Marlow, former Trump aide Sebastian Gorka, and TPUSA founder and executive director Charlie Kirk, among others.

Livestream courtesy of Turning Point USA, Teen Student Action Summit 2019.

