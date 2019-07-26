Donald Trump: Democrats Are ‘Clowns’ for Impeachment

President Donald Trump ridiculed House Democrats and Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday for continuing the investigative path for impeachment.

“These people are clowns, the Democrats are clowns,” Trump said. “They’re being laughed at all over the world.”

Prior to members of Congress leaving Washington on Friday for a six-week August recess, Pelosi said in a press conference that impeachment proceedings would occur in a “timely fashion.”

“I’m not trying to run out the clock,” she said, adding that “We will proceed when we have what we need to proceed — not one day sooner.”

Trump expressed surprise that Pelosi was still working through the idea of impeachment with Democrats.

“I watched Bob Mueller and they have nothing,” Trump said, referring to former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony to Democrats in the House on Wednesday. “It’s a disgrace.”

Trump expressed disappointment that Democrats refused to work with him on important issues on the border and focused all their time on political investigations.

“All they want to do is to impede, they want to investigate, they want to go fishing,” he said.