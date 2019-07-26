President Donald Trump ripped Fox News on Friday for publishing polls showing him losing to former Vice President Joe Biden.

“Fox News is at it again,” he wrote. “So different from what they used to be during the 2016 Primaries, and before – Proud Warriors!”

Trump defied the Fox poll, which showed him losing by ten points to Biden nationally and six points to Sen. Bernie Sanders.

“Even considering the fact that I have gone through a three-year vicious Witch Hunt, perpetrated by the Lamestream Media in Collusion with Crooked and the Democrat Party, there can be NO WAY, with the greatest Economy in U.S. history, that I can be losing to the Sleepy One,” Trump wrote. “KEEP AMERICA GREAT!”

Trump reminded supporters that Fox News polls were always terrible for him in 2016, showing him losing “big” to “Crooked” Hillary Clinton.

Recent polls have shown Biden regaining strength in the Democrat primary polls after a weak debate performance in June.

The Hill-HarrisX poll showed Biden up 13 points in the Democrat primary, while the Politico/Morning Consult poll showed Biden up 15. The Fox News poll showed Biden up 18 points against his Democrat rivals:

