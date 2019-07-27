A partial transcript is as follows:

JOY REID: If the next election is intervened in, not just by Russia, but maybe by North Korea, maybe by China, maybe many other autocracies who would like to do business with Donald Trump, give us what scenario could look like… what does that look like if our elections are no longer just between Americans and other Americans.

MALCOLM NANCE: This could be bad. I don’t say that with any measure of hyperbole. I am not joking when I say this could be the last free and fair election in American history. It may not be a free and fair election. Look, even players like Iran, who have also a good cyber warfare capability, they have an initiative, an interest to make this election be filled with as much chaos as possible, if only to punish Donald Trump. So we should see that all sorts of foreign actors and cyber actors and human intelligence agents, as we saw Russia bring into the United States before, it is in their interest to create not just chaos, but to bring the United States to the point where its system of government, this constitutional republic no longer functions for the American people.