NAACP: Impeach ‘Occupant’ of WH for ‘Vile Racist Attack’ on Cummings

The Chairman of the NAACP board of directors on Saturday said President Donald Trump should be impeached for his “vile racist attack” on Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) and the “despicable” attacks on Baltimore.

Leon W. Russell, the chairman, also accused Trump of running a “criminal enterprise” and turning the White House into a “racist cesspool.”

“Today is the absolute low point in an otherwise abysmal Presidential Administration. The vile racist attack on Congressman Elijah Cummings and the City of Baltimore is despicable. The White House is the seat of a criminal enterprise and a racist cesspool,” Russell said. “Given the racist and criminal nature of the occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, I caution folks not to be goaded into any type of similar response. It is time for all real patriots to call for the impeachment of 45. That is the appropriate response to his poison spewing.”

Earlier this week, NAACP delegates unanimously approved a resolution supporting impeachment, and the organization’s president and CEO, Derrick Johnson, ripped Trump for leading one of the most “racist” administrations since the “Jim Crow era.”

“The pattern of Trump’s misconduct is unmistakable and has proven time and time again, that he is unfit to serve as the president of this country,” Johnson reportedly said. “This president has led one of the most racist and xenophobic administrations since the Jim Crow era. Trump needs to know that he is not above the law and the crimes that he has committed and he must be prosecuted.”

Rep. Al Green (D-TX), who has led the charge to impeach Trump and whose impeachment resolution recently failed in the House, predicted that having the NAACP’s unanimous support on impeachment will allow more lawmakers to publicly support impeachment because Trump’s “work is that of a bigot.”

“Having the NAACP behind this resolution gives us additional strength,” Green reportedly said. “I believe that we will impeach this president.”