House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) accused the Supreme Court of allowing the Trump administration to “steal military funds to spend on a wasteful, ineffective border wall” in reaction to Friday’s ruling, which allows the administration to transfer defense funds to begin the construction of the border wall.

The Supreme Court lifted an injunction Friday, giving the Trump administration the green light to transfer funds from the Defense Department to begin the construction of the border wall, per the president’s emergency declaration.

As Breitbart News reported:

The decision was largely along partisan lines, with all five Republican-appointed justices voting to lift the injunction, while all three liberal justices were opposed. Justice Stephen Breyer sought to have it both ways, allowing the process to go forward but not the construction: “There is a straightforward way to avoid harm to both the Government and respondents while allowing the litigation to proceed. Allowing the Government to finalize the contracts at issue, but not to begin construction, would al- leviate the most pressing harm claimed by the Government without risking irreparable harm to respondents.”

Pelosi slammed the ruling, declaring that the Supreme Court is giving the administration permission to “steal military funds” to spend on a wall, which she considers “wasteful” and “ineffective.”

“This evening’s Supreme Court ruling allowing @realDonaldTrump to steal military funds to spend on a wasteful, ineffective border wall rejected by Congress is deeply flawed,” Pelosi declared.

“Our Founders designed a democracy governed by the people — not a monarchy,” she added.

This evening’s Supreme Court ruling allowing @realDonaldTrump to steal military funds to spend on a wasteful, ineffective border wall rejected by Congress is deeply flawed. Our Founders designed a democracy governed by the people — not a monarchy. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 26, 2019

The Democrat-controlled House repeatedly dismissed the demands for wall funding earlier this year. Trump originally requested $5.7 billion for the wall, which Pelosi repeatedly rejected.

“There’s not going to be any wall money in the legislation,” Pelosi said during negotiations in January.

“Republicans on the Homeland Security Committee are wasting their time. Democrats, despite all of the evidence, proof and Caravans coming, are not going to give money to build the DESPERATELY needed WALL,” Trump tweeted at the time.

“I’ve got you covered. Wall is already being built, I don’t expect much help!” he added.

Republicans on the Homeland Security Committee are wasting their time. Democrats, despite all of the evidence, proof and Caravans coming, are not going to give money to build the DESPERATELY needed WALL. I’ve got you covered. Wall is already being built, I don’t expect much help! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2019

The president celebrated the political victory in a tweet Friday night, calling it a “big win.”

“Wow! Big VICTORY on the Wall. The United States Supreme Court overturns lower court injunction, allows Southern Border Wall to proceed,” he wrote. “Big WIN for Border Security and the Rule of Law!”