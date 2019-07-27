House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) went to bat for House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD) after President Trump criticized the Maryland lawmaker, describing the president’s remarks as a “racist” attack.

Trump issued sharp criticism of Cummings, calling him a “brutal bully” for “shouting and screaming” at Border Patrol agents over conditions at the southern border while Baltimore remains “far worse and more dangerous.”

“His district is considered the Worst in the USA as proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded,” Trump said.

“Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place,” he added.

Pelosi decried the criticism as “racist.”

“@RepCummings is a champion in the Congress and the country for civil rights and economic justice, a beloved leader in Baltimore, and deeply valued colleague,” she tweeted. “We all reject racist attacks against him and support his steadfast leadership.”

Trump’s criticism came following Cummings’ outburst at Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin K. McAleenan, who said the department was “doing [its] level best” to care for migrants at a congressional hearing July 18.

“What does that mean?” Cummings quipped. “What does that mean when a child is sitting in their own feces, can’t take a shower? Come on, man. What’s that about? None of us would have our children in that position. They are human beings.”:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) sparked a political firestorm after comparing migrant shelters to “concentration camps” and falsely claiming that women were forced to drink from toilets.

Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, spoke to Breitbart News Tonight on SiriusXM earlier this month and pushed back against Ocasio-Cortez’s claims.

“Nobody is forced to drink out of a toilet and nobody is told to drink out of a toilet,” Judd said. “Its completely and totally a baseless and ridiculous allegation and frankly it needs to be investigated and she needs to be exposed.”

“She gives absolutely no contexts to these allegations that she is making and by not giving context she is trying to paint a false narrative and a false picture and she needs to be held accountable for that,” he continued, adding that the “cameras will prove her wrong and they will prove that she is being false.”