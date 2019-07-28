Kamala Harris Pushes Gun Control Before Gilroy Shooting Details Known

Democrat presidential hopeful Kamala Harris tweeted about needing to fight a “gun violence epidemic” before the details of the Gilroy shooting — including the number of wounded — were even known.

Breitbart News reported that an active shooter was reported at the Gilroy Garlic Festival on Sunday.

Harris tweeted:

In fact, Harris sent her tweet a mere two minutes before President Donald Trump tweeted to inform the nation that the gunman behind the shooting had yet to be apprehended.

Trump tweeted:

Despite not knowing the status of the gunman, in addition to not knowing the status of victims or their numbers, Harris began urging Americans not to tolerate a “gun violence epidemic.”

She did not mention that California has every gun control the Democrats are pushing at the federal level.

The state has a confiscatory red flag law, an “assault weapons” ban, universal background checks, a ten-day waiting period on gun purchases, a requirement to secure a gun safety certificate from the state before buying a gun, a “good cause” requirement for concealed carry permit issuance, a requirement that ammunition purchases only purchase from in-state vendors who have been approved to sell ammunition, and a requirement that all ammo purchasers undergo a background check at point of sale.

Despite all these gun controls, groups like the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence likewise responded to the Gilroy attack with a gun control push before the facts were even in.

