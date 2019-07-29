Bernie Sanders Demands More Gun Control After Gilroy Shooting

Democrat presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders used the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting to push additional gun control.

Sanders reacted to news that at least one of the Gilroy victims was young, posting on Twitter:

This is sickening to wake up to. Our corrupt political system, which is controlled by the gun lobby, has a lot of waking up to do. When our children are being shot in places that should be safest, we're failing. Let's get serious about gun control. https://t.co/gzQHkQoFf2 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 29, 2019

Sanders did not mention that California has every gun control the Democrats are pushing at the federal level.

California has confiscatory red flag laws, universal background checks, an “assault weapons” ban, a ten-day waiting period on gun purchases, a requirement that would-be gun buyers first secure a firearm safety certificate from the state, a limit on the number of guns a person may purchase in a month, a minimum purchase age of 21 years for long guns and handguns, a “good cause” requirement for concealed carry permit issuance, and numerous ammunition controls. Moreover, the Gilroy Garlic Festival was a gun-free zone.

Despite the failure of California’s immense body of gun controls, along with the Gilroy gun-free designation, Sanders wants more gun laws now.

