Cory Booker Qualifies for Fall Democrat Presidential Debates

Democrat presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker’s (D-NJ) campaign announced Monday he has reached the Democratic National Committee’s requirements to qualify for the third and fourth presidential debates.

“We’re building this campaign the right way, brick by brick from the grassroots up, and we’re seeing the results of that strategy as we continue to build momentum,” said Booker’s campaign manager Addisu Demissie.

He added, “We’re grateful to the tens of thousands of Americans who have chipped in to ensure Cory’s voice will be heard in the Democratic debates this fall, and who believe in Cory’s uplifting vision of building a more fair and just country for everyone.”

Before meeting the 130,000-donor threshold required by the DNC for the fall debates, Booker had previously reached the polling threshold, which requires candidates to garner at least two percent of the vote in four approved polls.

Booker is the seventh candidate to qualify for the third and fourth debates, which are scheduled to occur in September and October. Other Democrat 2020 hopefuls that have qualified include former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), former Texas Rep. Robert Francis Beto O’Rourke, and Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Two other Democrat presidential hopefuls, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro and Andrew Yang, have met the donor requirements to qualify for the third and fourth debates, but have yet to reach the polling threshold.

Meanwhile, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) has reached the polling threshold for the fall debates, but not the donor requirements.