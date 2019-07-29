Donald Trump: Al Sharpton a ‘Con Man’ Who ‘Hates Whites And Cops’

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 08: Rev. Al Sharpton speaks a press conference at the National Action Network's Office on April 8, 2014 in New York City. Sharpton spoke about alligations that he worked with the FBI as an informant on mob activities. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)
Andrew Burton/Getty

President Donald Trump defied Al Sharpton Monday after the veteran black activist prepared to protest the president for his comments criticizing Rep. Elijah Cummings.

“Al is a con man, a troublemaker, always looking for a score. Just doing his thing,” Trump wrote. “Must have intimidated Comcast/NBC. Hates Whites & Cops!”

On his MSNBC show on Sunday, Sharpton criticized Trump for “insult after racist insult” towards Cummings and Baltimore.

Sharpton lectured Republicans for looking the other way as Trump continued his “blatant dehumanizing racist rant” that was “endorsed” by his base.

“Here we have blatant, raw, racism, and crickets from the Republican party,” Sharpton said.
As a prominent New York businessman, Trump said on Twitter that he had known Sharpton for 25 years and even “got along well” with him when he went to boxing fights with Don King.

“He ‘loved Trump!” Trump wrote. “He would ask me for favors often.”

Sharpton wrote on Twitter on Sunday he was preparing to travel to Baltimore.

“Long day but can’t stop,” he wrote.

Sharpton announced plans for a Monday protest in Baltimore with former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele to criticize Trump’s remarks.

The president repeated Baltimore had the worst crime statistics in the country

“25 years of all talk, no action!” he wrote. “So tired of listening to the same old Bull… Next, Reverend Al will show up to complain & protest. Nothing will get done for the people in need. Sad!”

Sharpton responded with a photo of Trump and himself at Sharpton’s National Action Network’s convention.

“Trump at NAN Convention 2006 telling James Brown and Jesse Jackson why he respects my work,” he wrote. “Different tune now.”

Trump said that he would “seldom” attend Sharpton’s events, but did it as a “personal favor” to the activist. He claimed that Sharpton eventually apologized for his criticism of the president during the 2016 campaign.

“He came to my office in [Trump Tower] during the presidential campaign to apologize for the way he was talking about me,” he wrote. “Just a conman at work!”

Trump taunted Democrats for defending Cummings and the “squad” of leftist members of Congress.

“If the Democrats are going to defend the Radical Left ‘Squad’ and King Elijah’s Baltimore Fail, it will be a long road to 2020,” he wrote. “The good news for the Dems is that they have the Fake News Media in their pocket!”

