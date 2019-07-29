Donald Trump: Al Sharpton a ‘Con Man’ Who ‘Hates Whites And Cops’

President Donald Trump defied Al Sharpton Monday after the veteran black activist prepared to protest the president for his comments criticizing Rep. Elijah Cummings.

“Al is a con man, a troublemaker, always looking for a score. Just doing his thing,” Trump wrote. “Must have intimidated Comcast/NBC. Hates Whites & Cops!”

I have known Al for 25 years. Went to fights with him & Don King, always got along well. He “loved Trump!” He would ask me for favors often. Al is a con man, a troublemaker, always looking for a score. Just doing his thing. Must have intimidated Comcast/NBC. Hates Whites & Cops! https://t.co/ZwPZa0FWfN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019

On his MSNBC show on Sunday, Sharpton criticized Trump for “insult after racist insult” towards Cummings and Baltimore.

Sharpton lectured Republicans for looking the other way as Trump continued his “blatant dehumanizing racist rant” that was “endorsed” by his base.

“Here we have blatant, raw, racism, and crickets from the Republican party,” Sharpton said.

As a prominent New York businessman, Trump said on Twitter that he had known Sharpton for 25 years and even “got along well” with him when he went to boxing fights with Don King.

“He ‘loved Trump!” Trump wrote. “He would ask me for favors often.”

Sharpton wrote on Twitter on Sunday he was preparing to travel to Baltimore.

“Long day but can’t stop,” he wrote.

Sharpton announced plans for a Monday protest in Baltimore with former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele to criticize Trump’s remarks.

MICHAEL STEELE & I TO HOLD A PRESSER IN BALTIMORE TO ADDRESS TRUMP’S REMARKS & BI-PARTISAN OUTRAGE IN THE BLACK COMMUNITY Participating in an already scheduled conference on the Black Economic Agenda, Sharpton & Steele to Decry Trump’s remarks about Baltimore & its Leadership pic.twitter.com/Y1Eriisshb — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) July 29, 2019

The president repeated Baltimore had the worst crime statistics in the country

“25 years of all talk, no action!” he wrote. “So tired of listening to the same old Bull… Next, Reverend Al will show up to complain & protest. Nothing will get done for the people in need. Sad!”

Baltimore, under the leadership of Elijah Cummings, has the worst Crime Statistics in the Nation. 25 years of all talk, no action! So tired of listening to the same old Bull…Next, Reverend Al will show up to complain & protest. Nothing will get done for the people in need. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019

Sharpton responded with a photo of Trump and himself at Sharpton’s National Action Network’s convention.

“Trump at NAN Convention 2006 telling James Brown and Jesse Jackson why he respects my work,” he wrote. “Different tune now.”

Trump at NAN Convention 2006 telling James Brown and Jesse Jackson why he respects my work. Different tune now. pic.twitter.com/mvNQmPdLUh — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) July 29, 2019

Trump said that he would “seldom” attend Sharpton’s events, but did it as a “personal favor” to the activist. He claimed that Sharpton eventually apologized for his criticism of the president during the 2016 campaign.

“He came to my office in [Trump Tower] during the presidential campaign to apologize for the way he was talking about me,” he wrote. “Just a conman at work!”

Al Sharpton would always ask me to go to his events. He would say, “it’s a personal favor to me.” Seldom, but sometimes, I would go. It was fine. He came to my office in T.T. during the presidential campaign to apologize for the way he was talking about me. Just a conman at work! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019

Trump taunted Democrats for defending Cummings and the “squad” of leftist members of Congress.

“If the Democrats are going to defend the Radical Left ‘Squad’ and King Elijah’s Baltimore Fail, it will be a long road to 2020,” he wrote. “The good news for the Dems is that they have the Fake News Media in their pocket!”