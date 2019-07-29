President Donald Trump publicly voiced his support for Kentucky candidate Daniel Cameron on Monday, who is currently running for the Attorney General of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

“The Republican Party has a new STAR, his name is Daniel Cameron, and he is running for Attorney General of the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “He is tough on Crime, Strong on Borders, and will fight for our Second Amendment. Daniel will never let you down. He has my Full and Complete Endorsement!”

Cameron, a former attorney for Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell, is a black conservative running against Democrat Greg Stumbo. Stumbo served as the Attorney General from 2004 to 2008 before he went to a private law firm and decided to run again for the position.

Cameron thanked Trump for his support.

“Thank you Donald Trump for your support and your endorsement,” he wrote on Twitter with the hashtag #MAGA. “I’m honored to stand with you in fighting the drug epidemic and illegal immigration.”

Cameron also shared a photo of a printout of the president’s tweet that was autographed by Trump.

Cameron is not pulling punches in the race, attacking his rival for a drunk driving arrest, not being pro-life, and supporting drivers licenses for illegal immigrants, as well as for a “bizarre election night sermon” comparing Sec. Hillary Clinton to a jockey riding a horse to save the Democrat party.