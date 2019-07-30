Democrat presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) reeiterated a familiar talking point at the Democrat presidential primary debate in Detroit, Michigan, on Tuesday, saying immigrants “are America.”

“There is a will to change this in Congress,” Klobuchar said in terms of illegal border crossings and immigration reform. “What’s missing is the right person in the White House.”

“I believe that immigrants don’t diminish America,” Klobuchar added. “They are America.”

Klobuchar went on to add that rules should be changed so people can seek asylum, and she claimed President Donald Trump is using those arriving at America’s southern border as “political pawns.”

If you want to do something about border security, you first of all change the rules so people can seek asylum. Then, you pass the bill and what the bill will do is it’ll rightly reduce the deficit and give us some money for border security and for border help processing the cases and most of all it will allow for a path to citizenship, because this is not just about the border. Donald Trump wants to use these people as political pawns when we have people all over our country that want to work and obey the law.

At her last Democrat presidential primary debate appearance, Klobuchar made a smilar statement when discussing illegal immigration and immigration reform.

