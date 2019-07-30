White House hopeful Beto O’Rourke is promising to fast-track American citizenship for more than nine million green card holders and provide amnesty for all 11 to 22 million illegal aliens should he become president.

O’Rourke outlined his national immigration agenda during CNN’s 2020 presidential primary debate on Tuesday night, vowing that he will waive fees for green card holders, allowing millions to more quickly obtain American citizenship:

In my administration, after we have waived citizenship fees for green card holders, more than nine million of our fellow Americans; freed dreamers of the fear of deportation; and stopped criminally prosecuting families and children for seeking asylum and refuge; end for-profit detention in this country; and assist those countries in Central America so that no family ever has to make that 2,000 mile journey; then I expect that people who come here follow our laws and we reserve the right to criminally prosecute them if they do not. [Emphasis added]

As Breitbart News has noted, O’Rourke has committed to providing U.S. citizenship for all illegal aliens in the country, which would allow millions more foreign-born nationals to vote in local, state, and federal elections.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.