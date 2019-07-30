Mayor Pete Buttigieg scorned Christian Republicans on Tuesday for opposing a guaranteed $15 an hour minimum wage for workers proposed by Congressional Democrats.

“The minimum wage is just too low, and so-called conservative Christian senators right now in the Senate are blocking a bill to raise the minimum wage, when Scripture says that whoever oppresses the poor taunts their maker,” he said, citing the book of Proverbs.

The South Bend mayor criticized Republicans during the CNN Democrat Debate on Tuesday as the candidates discussed the loss of manufacturing jobs in Michigan.

Buttigieg did not offer any specific solutions for car factory workers losing their jobs, other than worker retraining.

He recalled that his own city of South Bend struggled after losing a Studebaker factory in their city.

“This is so much bigger than just a trade fight,” he said.

Buttigieg argued that workers in the high tech “gig” economy deserved the right to unionize in the modern economy.

“We have to respond to all of these changes,” he said.