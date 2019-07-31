Bill de Blasio Claims He Can Bring ‘Hope’ and ‘Change’ to America

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio opened the second night of the Democrat presidential primary debates in Detroit, Michigan by talking about “hope” and “change” for the American people.

“To the working people of America, tonight I bring you a message of hope,” de Blasio stated in his opening remarks. “We can make change in this country and I know from personal experience it can be done.”

“When I became mayor of the nation’s largest city, I set us on a path of bold change,” de Blasio continued. “They said it couldn’t be done, but we gave pre-K to every child for free.”

De Blasio then insisted that he and his administration “lowered crime” and touted the increase of the minimum wage in New York City.

“Tonight, we have to get to the heart and soul of who we are as Democrats,” de Blasio added, before noting differences between himself, Joe Biden, and Kamala Harris.