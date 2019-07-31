Cory Booker: Donald Trump ‘Enjoying This Debate Most Right Now’

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) warned Democrats on Wednesday not to waste time and effort fighting each other during the CNN presidential primary debate.

“The person that’s enjoying this debate most right now is Donald Trump,” he said. “As we pit Democrats against each other, while he is working right now to take away Americans’ health care.”

Booker tried to play the role of a party healer as both moderate and liberal candidates at the debate tried to demonstrate the benefits of their healthcare plans.

“This pitting progressives against moderates saying that one is not realistic and the other does not care enough, that to me is dividing our party and demoralizing us in the face of the real enemy here,” he said, referring to Trump.

Booker vowed to end the current “broken system” of health care.

“I was raised by two civil rights parents who told me to always keep your eyes on the prize,” Booker said, broadly promising health care for every American.