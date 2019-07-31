Fact Check: 2020 Democrats Falsely Claim Only 11M Illegal Aliens in U.S.

A number of 2020 Democrats during CNN’s Democrat presidential primary debate falsely claimed there are only about 11 million illegal aliens living across the United States.

From New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO), Democrats during their second-night primary debate falsely reiterated there are only about 11 million illegal aliens living in the U.S., though data and research say otherwise.

The most recent research by Yale University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology finds that there are roughly 22 million illegal aliens living in the U.S. — double the total that Democrats claim.

Meanwhile, the Census Bureau consensus has said for years that there are more than 11 million illegal aliens living in the U.S., as Breitbart News noted.

“The new estimate uses new sources of data, such as the fingerprints of migrants caught at the Mexican border, said Mohammad Fazel‐Zarandi, a senior lecturer at the MIT Sloan School of Management,” Breitbart News’s Neil Munro reported. ‘In contrast, the current estimate of 11.3 million is based on the Census Bureau’s annual American Community Survey. ‘It’s been the only method used for the last three decades,’ says Fazel‐Zarandi.”

